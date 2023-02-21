AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was charged via criminal complaint in Randall County for one count of “Accident Involving Death” after an incident in February where one man was killed in a hit and run.

Bobby Lee Phelan was indicted after an incident on Feb. 14 where a body was found on the road in the 6100 block of S. Washington St. An initial investigation led officers to believe that the person was killed in a hit-and-run.

The body was identified as Murphy Maynard, 27, of Amarillo.

MyHighPlains.com reported that on Feb. 19, police arrested Phelan in Dodge City, Kansas. An alleged vehicle police suspected was connected to the hit-and-run was found on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation by law enforcement found that Phelan did allegedly “intentionally or knowingly drive a vehicle that became involved in an accident that resulted in death…” Officers also state that Phelan confided in a family member of Maynard confessing to the incident.