AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents from Randall County District Court, an Amarillo man was arrested in July after being accused of charges related to the sexual abuse of multiple children and “invasive visual recording” in a bathroom of a home.

Court documents filed in late July detailed that 50-year-old Justin Warren Cross was charged via criminal complaint with:

Four counts of “Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact;”

Five counts of “Sexual Assault of a Child;” and

12 counts of “Invasive Visual Recording.”

The criminal complaints claimed that Cross allegedly sexually abused one child over the course of 2007 and 2008, and another child in 2018. Then, in August through December 2022, documents said that Cross allegedly recorded two people undressing and or showering in the bathroom of a home.

Law enforcement officers found a hidden camera USB charger in Cross’s bedroom in 2022, said the documents, and videos of people undressing or showering in the bathroom on a hidden laptop. Witnesses allegedly told officers that the camera “was seen numerous times” in the bathroom.

Court documents detailed that Cross’s recommended bond was set at $15,000 per count, resulting in a total of around $315,000. Further, recommended bond conditions included that Cross be banned from direct or indirect contact with the people impacted by the alleged incidents or anyone under the age of 17.