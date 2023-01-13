CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District announced that nine Canyon High School students have been selected as All-State musicians and will perform in the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio.

CISD said 70,000 students entered auditions for All-State and 1,875 students were selected to perform in 18 ensembles.

The All-State performances will be held as part of the annual TMEA Clinic/Convention, on Feb. 9 and Feb. 12. CISD said this is its first in-person convention since 2020.

CISD said students who were selected to perform in the All-State concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level. All-State is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.

CISD said in total 19 students made All-State Band from each area high school.