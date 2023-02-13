RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released information regarding a Sunday evening storage unit fire that left two people with burn injuries in south Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched around 9:33 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire along Loop 335 in south Amarillo, west of Randall County Fire Station One. When officials arrived on the scene, they found four storage units on fire and treated two individuals with severe burn injuries.

Officials in the release said that Randall County Fire crews, along with Amarillo Fire and the Lake Tanglewood Volunteer Fire Department, were able to bring the fire under control at 10:36 p.m. The two individuals were transferred to Lubbock because of their injuries.

Investigators determined that the unit was possibly being used “as a temporary residence” and allegedly “started accidentally from smoking material too close to combustible items.”