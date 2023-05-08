(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 8, 2023.)
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a fatal crash in Randall County that left two dead on Friday night.
Officials detailed that 27-year-old Andres Galvan of Sunland Park, New Mexico was driving a 2015 Kia Forte northbound on SH 335 around one mile south of Amarillo while 48-year-old Michelle Pearson of Amarillo was driving a 2020 Buick Envision southbound.
Galvan, according to officials, “veered into the southbound lane” and hit Pearson head-on. Both Galvan and Pearson were pronounced dead on the scene, noted officials.
Officials further reported that the crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
