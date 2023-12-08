AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reports that two people were arrested Thursday following law enforcement execution of a search warrant south of Amarillo.
According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 7, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1200 block of Sundown Lane.
The sheriff’s office said deputies found a “large number of fentanyl pills, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.”
Ty Reece and Shauna Neal, were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail for “multiple felonies” said the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
