RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a Sunday morning chase in Randall County that eventually led to two drug-related arrests east of Dallas.

According to a news release from officials from the Texas DPS, a highway patrol trooper attempted to stop a gray Toyota Camry for a traffic violation around 10 a.m. on May 22 on eastbound I-40 near Wildorado in Randall County. Officials said the driver refused to stop and continued driving east. The pursuit stopped after the Camry drove through a construction zone, with the trooper choosing to stop the chase “for everyone’s safety.”

Officials said the Camry was found abandoned near a business in Canyon. The release said after the suspect vehicle was processed and after officials viewed video from a nearby business, officials identified the female passenger as 26-year-old Nikia Ezell of Orlando, Florida. The video showed Ezell and a man loading luggage into a gray Chevrolet Tahoe, leaving the scene with an unknown woman driving the vehicle.

Officials said a statewide alert was then issued for the Tahoe and the individuals inside the vehicle. Around 10 p.m., a Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle and located 10 pounds of marijuana and a gun inside the luggage. Ezell, along with the man, identified as 28-year-old Dejuane Lowe of Orlando, Florida, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a firearm. DPS troopers are also charging both Ezell and Lowe with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The unidentified woman driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was identified as a rideshare service driver and was released from the scene. Both Ezell and Lowe were transported to the Kaufman County Jail.