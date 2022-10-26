AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to details released by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested after a SWAT-involved standoff on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies went to the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail to serve a warrant. The office said deputies “made positive identification,” but the people involved allegedly barricaded themselves inside the home.

Negotiators and SWAT officers were called to the scene, said the sheriff’s office, and tried to have the people inside the home exit. However, the office said that the negotiations “did not work out” and SWAT officers made entry into the home. Both people involved, a man and a woman, were then arrested.

James Michael Glenn was arrested on a charge of “Agg Assault w/Deadly Weapon”, the warrant for which was noted by the sheriff’s office as having been issued in 2019. Leeann Kristen Clement was also arrested on counts of “Assault Causes Bodily Injury” and “Theft Prop >=$100-$75.”