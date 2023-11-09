RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One woman was arrested in connection with an alleged homicide Wednesday night in Randall County.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Randall County Deputies were called to the 7700 block of Mission Ave. in response to a report that someone was shot.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a 20-year-old man who was shot in his torso.

The RCSO said deputies, BSA paramedics, and Canyon Fire Department personnel, administered first aid and life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.

The sheriff’s office said Stephanie Evans, 19, was arrested in alleged connection and taken to the Randall County Jail where she was booked on a “murder charge.”

Stephanie Evans Via the Randall County Sheriff’s Office

An autopsy was ordered by Potter County Justice of the Peace. The investigation is ongoing.