RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been indicted on three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine,” after an incident early this February, according to court documents that were filed on, Feb. 23, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court on Feb. 3, as part of a joint operation with the Amarillo Police Department, Randall County SWAT, and Texas DPS, agents got a search warrant to search a home in north Amarillo.

Police found Fernandez in the home and said he ran from officers before exiting the home and surrendering. According to law enforcement, bags were found in the home that contained suspected methamphetamine and suspected cocaine.