CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Randall County District Court, Trent Lee Wood was recently indicted for “intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle,” after an alleged event that occurred in Randall County in June.

Trent Lee Wood/Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the documents, 19-year-old Trent Lee Wood has been indicted for operating a vehicle when he was allegedly intoxicated, causing the death of Clayton Anderson “by accident or mistake… by driving said motor vehicle into a tree while (Anderson) was a passenger in the vehicle.”

The documents state that Wood was driving the vehicle more than 70 mph when it crashed into a tree. Officials said multiple parties told police that they saw Wood allegedly consume alcohol at a bar and at a house party after the bar closed.

According to the documents, Wood was transported to a hospital after the incident, where officials said his blood alcohol concentration was allegedly .064 two hours after the incident.