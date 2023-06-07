AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead following a fatal wreck south of Amarillo Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, a 17-year-old from Amarillo was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on SL 335 about two miles south of Amarillo at around 12:45 a.m. on June 7.

DPS said one vehicle, a BMW, was going west on SL 335 when it crossed into the eastbound lane into the path of a semi-truck going east and crashing into it head-on when the semi-truck driver tried to evade the vehicle.

DPS said the vehicle came to rest on the westbound shoulder and caught fire. The semi traveled into a ditch.

The driver of the BMW, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Randall County Justice of the Peace. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.