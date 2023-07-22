RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a three-car wreck that resulted in a dead 13-year-old female from Dallas, Texas, and three injured.

According to a DPS press release, the wreck occurred at around 2:05 p.m. on July 21, on FM 2219 and Dowell Rd., around eight miles northwest of Canyon.

Officials detailed that a 2014 Dodge Caravan was driving eastbound on FM 2219 and a 2021 Kia Soul was driving westbound on FM 2219. Officials said a 2021 Ford F250 was stopped at the stop sign on Dowell Rd., facing south.

TxDOT said the Dodge Caravan failed to yield at the right of way and attempted to make a left turn onto Dowell Road in the path of the Kia Soul and was T-boned by the Kia Soul.

The release stated that after the impact, the Dodge Caravan spun around and hit the front end of the Ford F250.

Officials stated that a 13-year-old female passenger in the Dodge Caravan died at the scene and three passengers from the Kia Soul were taken to the hospital treated and released.

TxDOT said this wreck is under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.