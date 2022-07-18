CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon’s police and fire departments released information on a Monday morning accident in north Canyon that left one dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, officials from the city’s police and fire departments responded to a call around 7:20 a.m. Monday on the frontage road of I-27 in north Canyon on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found that a passenger car and a motorcycle crashed head-on.

According to the release, the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 53-year-old Jolby Springer, was pronounced dead in the incident. The driver of the passenger car, identified as a 48-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger car is reported to be in stable condition.

Officials said in the release that the crash continues to be under investigation by the Canyon Police Department.