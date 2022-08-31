RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a Tuesday afternoon accident that left one Canyon resident dead.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, officials said a 1982 Jeep Renegade, driven by 48-year-old Canyon resident Travis Cook, was traveling southbound on Running Water Road around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

At that time, officials said the vehicle veered into the south ditch. Cook then overcorrected the steering, in an attempt to get back on the road, and caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The Renegade entered a side skid, traveled across the roadway and into the north ditch, where it rolled over. The release said that Cook, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.