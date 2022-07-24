AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) Carson Wilson was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response early Sunday morning.

According to deputies, at 5:19 a.m. RCSO received a call from a complainant with having difficulties with personal issues Wilson was dealing with.

Deputies went to the 9000 block of Wimberly Falls Drive area and found Wilson parked in a white Ford F-150 truck. Deputies made contact but were unable to help with his issues and left the area.

Deputies stated, that at 6:55 a.m. Wilson called again, requesting deputies come to his residence, stating that he wanted to end his life by gun but did not want to speak to anyone by phone.

Deputies requested negotiators and the SWAT team to come to the address. Other emergency responders were staged nearby. RCSO emergency services blocked off traffic near Highland Springs for public safety.

The SWAT team approached and was able to take Wilson into custody and booked him into the Randall County Jail.