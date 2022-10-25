AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a drug bust at an apartment in Amarillo earlier this month.

According to a news release, officials with the department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Friday. The unit allegedly recovered a number of drugs, including around 1,900 fentanyl pills, around two ounces of methamphetamine, around 114 grams of methadone and around an ounce of black tar heroin.

In relation to the incident, officials said in the release that 36-year-old Aaron Bret Young was booked into the Randall County Jail for three counts of “Manufacture/Delivery of a controlled substance >4 grams > 200 grams.” Officials said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.