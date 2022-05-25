AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday morning arrest in south Amarillo.

According to a post made on the Amarillo Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer with the department made a traffic stop on a vehicle found to have a fake license plate around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of southwest 51st Ave. The driver, 30-year-old Matthew Jon Lopez, initially refused to identify himself.

According to the post, Lopez was found to have a handgun as well as methamphetamine. Once Lopez’s identity was confirmed by police, he was found to be a convicted felon and have an active probation violation warrant on one count of “Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant.”

Lopez was then arrested for the warrant, along with one count of “Felon in Possession of a Firearm,” one count of “Possession of a Controlled Substance” as well as one count of “Fail to Identify-Fugitive from Justice.” According to the post, Lopez was then booked into the Randall County Jail.