RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Fire Department took to social media on Tuesday morning to advise that a “Red Flag Warning” would be in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Critical fire weather will be seen across portions of the TX panhandle today and tomorrow,” said the Randall County Fire Department, “as strong gusty winds, high temperatures and very low RH values create dangerous conditions for widespread wildfire potential.”

This warning comes after meteorologists such as Maria Pasillas forecasted summer-like weather with low humidity and gusty winds heading into Tuesday afternoon. Wildfires have continued to impact communities across the High Plains for months, including causing significant damage to the Memphis downtown square.

