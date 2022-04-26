AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Commissioners Court will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, naming the Randall County Annex building in honor of Judge Ernie Houdashell.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Houdashell died in November 2020 from COVID-19 complications. At the time, officials with the court said that the county lost a leader and a friend.

The court voted in former Precinct One Commissioner Christy Dyer as the new Randall County Judge in January 2021 to finish Houdashell’s term, according to previous reports.

According to the Randall County Commissioners’ Court agenda, the public is invited to attend the ceremony at the annex, located at 4320 S Western.