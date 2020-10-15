Randall County suspect indicted for assault, theft, and fraud

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has indicted Brenton Shance Tucker, 24, after his August arrest.

Tucker, according to the Sheriff’s Office, has been indicted on six counts including Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault, and Fraud.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tucker and another suspect in August, after investigating a series of burglaries.

One of the bedroom doors in the searched home, according to officers, had a shotgun booby trap that went off when the door was opened, missing officers by inches.

Tucker was arrested during the search for fraud, aggravated assault, and firearm theft charges as well as resisting arrest. , 21 year-old Xylon Martin, meanwhile, was arrested for evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and two charges of firearm theft.

