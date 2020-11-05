Randall County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying suspects in 2 aggravated robberies

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the suspects in two aggravated robberies.

The first suspect is described as a male in his late teens or early twenties. He is wearing a heavy brown jacket with a hood with distressed blue jeans, and a red bandana over his face.

The second suspect is a heavy-set male in his late teens or early twenties. He is wearing a black hoodie with a gold crown and the words “Trap King” printed on the front. The second suspect was also wearing a red bandana over his face.

On Oct. 31, a male suspect entered the Pak-A-Sak located at 11762 South Osage in rural Randall County. The suspect pointed a small pistol at the clerk and robbed the store. The suspect left on foot and was seen getting into a small white SUV or pickup truck with a camper shell occupied by a second suspect and driving away.

On Nov. 2, the same suspect, accompanied by a second suspect, entered the Toot’n Totum at 920 FM 1151 in Randall County, pointed the small pistol at the clerk and demanded the clerk to place the money in a sack held by the second suspect. Both suspects left on foot and were seen driving away.

Both robberies occurred between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Sgt. Fabela in the Criminal Investigation Division at 806-468-5716.







