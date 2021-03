AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriffs Office said they are trying to find, Francisco Tzep-Gachiac, who is charged with trafficking and sexually assaulting a child younger than 17.

RSCO is asking if you have seen the suspect to contact, 806-468-5800 or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.