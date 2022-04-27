AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RSCO) issued a warning to the public stating that a mail scam is circulating using letterhead, emblem, and body text that look like authentic Randall county documents to “target individuals for personal information and money.”

RSCO detailed that if you receive this kind of letter or notice in the mail to be cautious as the scam letter is claiming that there is a “Distraint Warrant” and that the “Federal Tax Authorities” are seeking to “garnish wages and bank accounts, property seizures, tax refunds and put property liens on the addressee.”

The letter has a phone number to call the Tax Resolution Unit but the RSCO advised that you do not call the number and engage with the person(s) answering because the RSCO does not have that unit or resolution agents. In addition, the RSCO reported that the scammer would “likely speak aggressively seeking payment of the alleged debt” and seek other personal information such as a date of birth or a social security number.



RSCO listed the following “red flags” to be aware of if a letter is received:

No address on the letter head or on the return address of the envelope;

What taxing authority is collecting the outstanding tax debt?;

The letter does not identify the actual tax owed;

What tax period is the debt covering?;

Why is Randall County debt letter coming presorted from Sacramento, California?

Distraint warrants, RSCO explained, are a “legally enforceable means of ensuring payment of back property taxes and liens from delinquent taxpayers,” and is not a term used by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts or Randall County Tax Assessors-Collectors in Texas.

Notify or report to the Randall County Tax Assessors-Collectors if a letter is received.