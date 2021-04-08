UPDATE: Search called off for two suspects involved in chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: The Randall County Sheriff’s office said after TDCJ hounds lost the scent they have called off the search for two people involved in a chase with Canyon Police.

The Canyon Police Department reports Canyon Police, Randall County Sheriff’s deputies, and Texas DPS troopers were searching for two individuals who were involved in a police pursuit just before Noon today. The two missing suspects are a man, possibly wearing blue jeans and a woman. Both were believed to be on foot in the area of McCormick and S. Western Street. CPD believes that the two suspects are no longer in the area after possibly being picked up by a vehicle.

CPD said Around 10:30 a.m., a CPD officer identified a vehicle at Canyon Walmart which had been reported as stolen in El Paso. The officer attempted to pull the driver of the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. A pursuit ensued and ended near McCormick and S. Western Street, where witnesses say they saw two occupants flee on foot. A third passenger was taken into custody.

The TDCJ Clements Unit blood hounds lost the trail at a residence nearby, and the investigation will continue as more information becomes available said the CPD.

Original Post: The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is currently in the area of McCormick and South Western trying to find two people who were involved in a police chase with the Canyon Police Department.

Said the announcement, “Homeowners in the area should be aware of their surroundings; both subjects are believed to be on foot.”

The Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a man in blue jeans, and a woman.

If you have any information, the Office asks for a call at 806-468-5800.