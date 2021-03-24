Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for sexual assault suspect

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has announced it is searching for Brandon Scott Fincher, wanted for sexual assault.

Fincher is described as 29 years old, 5’11, 198 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.





Anyone who has seen him or has information on his location is encouraged to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. Or for a cash reward, Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.