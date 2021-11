RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding Collin Chase Brown, wanted on a charge of felony theft of material such as aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass of an amount less than $20k.



Collin Chase Brown via Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Any with information on Brown’s location was asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800, or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a cash reward, according to the sheriff’s office.