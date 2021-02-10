Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of strangling relative

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced through Facebook, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Henry Clay Baker Jr., accused of assaulting and strangling a family member.
If you’ve seen him or have information on his location, the Sheriff’s Office asked for a call at 806-468-5800, “or for a cash reward, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.”
