Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for Janie Denise Grimsley, wanted for theft

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Janie Denise Grimsley, wanted for, “theft of property worth $2500 – $30K.”
If you’ve seen her, or have information on her location, the Sheriff’s Office asks for a call at 806-468-5800.
For a cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office advises you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 15th-century bowl sold at yard sale for $35 auctioned for $722,000
- Ferrari stolen in Italy 18 years ago recovered at Peace Bridge — U.S. Attorney looking for owner
- Students defrauded by their colleges could see loans fully canceled
- AstraZeneca vaccine safe, EU drug agency says; clot link discounted
- Nearly half of parents report more arguments with kids over screen time during pandemic