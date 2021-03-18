Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for Janie Denise Grimsley, wanted for theft

Howdy everyone. This week's wild weather has ended and much nicer conditions are on the way. After yesterday's blizzard, it's a calmer morning with temperatures dropping to the 20s and low 30s so bundle up appropriately. Some of yesterday's snow did melt off but there may be slick spots on the roads so stay alert on your commute. The wind picks up a bit today but it won't be intense at all as we warm up to the 50s and low 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

We drop below freezing again tonight but Friday afternoon is looking to be even better and a bit warmer.

Saturday begins spring officially and it will feel like it with highs in the 70s along with stronger south winds and Sunday looks about the same.

Our next good shot at rain comes Monday as temperatures cool down to the 50s again.

Meteorologist Chris Martin