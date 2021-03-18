Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for Janie Denise Grimsley, wanted for theft

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Janie Denise Grimsley, wanted for, “theft of property worth $2500 – $30K.”

If you’ve seen her, or have information on her location, the Sheriff’s Office asks for a call at 806-468-5800.

For a cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office advises you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

