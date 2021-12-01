Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for drug possession, assault suspect

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office asked the community for information in an effort to find Ryan Carl Teague, this week’s “Wanted Wednesday” suspect.



Ryan Carl Teague via Randall County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office described that Teague is wanted for felony charges of possessing a controlled substance, as well as assaulting a family or household member with a previous conviction. Any with information on Teague’s location was asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.

For a possible cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office suggested those with information call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.