UPDATE: South Bell Street is now open for traffic, according to a social media post from Randall County S.O.

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Friday morning and asked the community to avoid the area of 15000 South Bell St.

According to the sheriff’s office, Randall County officials were “dealing with a situation” as of 7:15 a.m. on Friday. Traffic was blocked off on Bell Street, both north and south.

Motorists in the area should be aware of possible road closures and delays and be cautious of possible emergency responders on or near the roadways.

