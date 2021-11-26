Randall County Sheriff’s Office releases details on Friday morning SWAT standoff

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a Friday morning incident in the 6000 block of W. Rockwell that ended in an arrest.

According to a news release from the office, deputies from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a vehicle on the 6000 block of W. Rockwell on a welfare check. After deputies attempted to get the subject to exit the vehicle, the subject inside refused to exit, causing officials to call out a SWAT response.

After the SWAT response was called, the negotiation team began negotiating with the subject. According to the release, the team was unable to get the subject to exit the vehicle. The SWAT team was then able to use a “less lethal” option to have the subject exit the vehicle.

The suspect was then taken into custody and was provided medical care for minor injuries. The release states that the incident is currently under investigation.