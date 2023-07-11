(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 11, 2023.)

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the agency, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office will recognize a number of its employees on Tuesday during its Quarterly Awards Ceremony.

Set for 3:30 p.m. at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office classroom, officials said that Sheriff Christopher Forbis will present several awards, including:

Jail Employee of the Quarter;

Lifesaving awards for those who went above and beyond their normal duties; and

Service awards to employees celebrating two and five-year anniversaries.

Forbis is also expected to present Texas flags during the ceremony, said the office, to the families of Sergeant Jay Claxton and Sergeant Gary Goodner, both of whom died in May while serving with the agency.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Sergeant Jay Claxton died in May after he was struck by an SUV while working on his boat. Marking what was the second loss for the agency in a span of three days, Sergeant Gary Goodner died after a battle with illness.