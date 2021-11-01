Randall County Sheriff’s Office offering alternative delivery option for upcoming holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are providing an alternate delivery option for the upcoming holiday season for those worried about “porch pirates.”

According to a Facebook post from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, officials are giving individuals the opportunity to send their holiday packages to their office. The packages should be sent to the following address:

Your Name, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, 9100 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, TX 79118.

Officials stress that when individuals come to pick up their packages, they should have their ID to verify that the name matches the package. The post states that the office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To pick up packages outside of this time, individuals are asked to call 806-468-5800 and let the dispatcher know they have a package in the mailroom to pick up.

Have your packages delivered to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office to prevent porch pirates from stealing your holiday joy!” the post read.

Officials stated in the post that packages must be picked up within 20 days, or they will be returned.