Randall County Sheriff’s Office makes arrests in late October burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office released information about three individuals being arrested related to a burglary that happened in south Amarillo in late October.

The office announced today that Robert Daugherty was booked in the Randall County jail for Criminal Trespass, Theft of Property $2,500 to $30,000 and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. According to a news release, Tiffany Read and Stacy Milligan were also arrested related to the incident.

According to the release, deputies from the office were called at approximately 4:18 a.m. Oct. 23 to Insurance Auto Auctions, located at 1200 Trammel Avenue, on a possible burglary. An individual at the scene reported they saw a black Suburban parked behind the business and saw that someone had cut the fence and was possibly inside.

As deputies made their way to the scene, the release states that they observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle leaving a closed business north of 1200 Trammel Ave. As deputies conducted a suspicion stop on the vehicle, Read, the driver of the vehicle, informed deputies that an additional individual was in the salvage yard.

“Deputies began negotiations over the loudspeaker, which were unsuccessful,” the release stated. “The K9 unit was contacted and the K9 was deployed. The suspect was found hiding by the K9. As a result, (the suspect) was bitten as he continued to try to hide from Deputies.”

According to the release, the suspect was arrested was transported to the Northwest Texas Healthcare System for minor injuries. Deputies on scene discovered several catalytic converters which had been cut from vehicles.