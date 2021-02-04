Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect after auto burglary ‘quickly turns dangerous’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a Tuesday vehicle burglary. The Office also asks all residents to be vigilant about keeping car doors locked.

On Tuesday, Randall County deputies reported to respond to a home in the Greyhawk Landing neighborhood in southwest Amarillo.

The owner of the home, alerted by the security system, was reported to have walked outside around 6:20 a.m. to find an unknown man inside the homeowner’s vehicle. The homeowner, said the report, walked toward the suspect and ordered them to leave the vehicle.

The suspect ran away, said the report, and the homeowner began to chase after when the suspect fired a gun.

The investigators with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office found no bullet holes, but did report to find shell casings in the area.

“If he is brazen enough to bring a gun to a burglary and fire it, I’m afraid someone could get hurt if he attempts to do this again,” said Randall County Investigator Sgt. Marcos Fabela.

The suspect is described as a young white man wearing a grey hoodie with a white logo, blue jeans, grey Nike shoes, and a black facemasks. He fled south on foot, according to the report.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.