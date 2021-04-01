Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for Brianna Morgan Gilbert of Amarillo, and Randall County Sheriff’s investigators are concerned about her safety.

The RCSO said Gilbert disappeared Tuesday evening, March 30, during a break on her shift at Plains Dairy, 300 N. Taylor.

According to the RCSO, video surveillance shows Gilbert walking to the Plains Dairy Parking lot just before 8 p.m. that night, and coworkers may have seen her talking with a man in the parking lot around the same time.

Plains Dairy staff said members said they had not seen Gilbert since around 8 p.m. that Tuesday.

The RCSO said Brianna is 22 years old. She has brown hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a dark-colored poncho.

Randall County Sheriff Chris Forbis is asking anyone with information about Brianna or who has seen Brianna to call Sergeant Byron Towndrow at 468-5858.