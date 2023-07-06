AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help finding 37-year-old Justin Dwight Johnson, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact and Indecency with a Child Exposes.”

The Crime Stoppers described Johnson as a man standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you know Johnson’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The Crime Stoppers added that if your anonymous tip leads to Johnson’s arrest you could earn a reward of $300.