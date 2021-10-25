Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for information on Sunday evening road rage incidents

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are looking for information on two road rage incidents that reportedly occurred Sunday evening on I-27 northbound between TX-217 and Rockwell Rd.

According to a news release, dispatchers from the county received a 911 call at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday which stated that multiple people had been involved in a road rage incident. Later that evening, dispatchers received another call of road rage within the county along I-27. Neither incident resulted in injuries.

Individuals involved in the incident told county deputies that the suspect vehicle was “likely a 2010 style Hyundai Sonata or Hyundai Elantra” which was dark in color. The release also stated that the suspect was identified as a 30- to 40-year-old male who was driving “very erratically.”

Investigators from the county are asking for any witnesses of these two incidents to contact the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800 or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.