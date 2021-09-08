Randall County Sheriff’s Office looking for felony suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a felony suspect and the office is asking the public’s help for information.

According to a Facebook post made Wednesday morning, officials with the office are looking for Kristie Lynn Hanes, a suspect wanted for “Felony Exploitation of Elderly.”

The office is asking for anyone with information regarding Hanes’s location to call the office at 806-468-5800. Individuals can also call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 with information to be considered for a cash reward.