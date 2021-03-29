Randall County Sheriff’s Office issues a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in the High Plains, raising awareness for ‘critical fire weather’ occurring in the area.

These counties were singled out in the warning;

Armstrong

Carson

Collingsworth

Donley

Gray

Hemphill

Hutchinson

Moore

Palo Duro Canyon

Potter

Randall

Roberts

Wheeler