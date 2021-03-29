Randall County Sheriff’s Office issues a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in the High Plains, raising awareness for ‘critical fire weather’ occurring in the area.
These counties were singled out in the warning;
- Armstrong
- Carson
- Collingsworth
- Donley
- Gray
- Hemphill
- Hutchinson
- Moore
- Palo Duro Canyon
- Potter
- Randall
- Roberts
- Wheeler
