Randall County Sheriff’s Office issues a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Randall County Sheriff's Office Release 2012 Crime Statistics_4947284929648740499

Courtesy Randall County Sherriff’s Office

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in the High Plains, raising awareness for ‘critical fire weather’ occurring in the area.

These counties were singled out in the warning;

  • Armstrong
  • Carson
  • Collingsworth
  • Donley
  • Gray
  • Hemphill
  • Hutchinson
  • Moore
  • Palo Duro Canyon
  • Potter
  • Randall
  • Roberts
  • Wheeler

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss