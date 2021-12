Randall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death from late Tuesday night.

Officials were called to Highway 217 south of Amarillo, near the Palo Duro State Park.

According to officials on the scene, they do not believe there is any foul play at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Judge Byrd has ordered an autopsy, but details are limited at this time.

We will keep you updated on-air and online as information becomes available.