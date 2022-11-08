AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation is ongoing after shots were fired in a parking lot on South Washington on Monday morning.

According to Randall County officials, deputies responded to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods at around 8:09 a.m. after a report of shots being fired. One person was taken into custody, but no arrests had yet been made at the time of the report.

There were no injuries in the incident, according to Randall County officials, and the investigation is ongoing.