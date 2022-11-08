AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation is ongoing after shots were fired in a parking lot on South Washington on Monday morning.
According to Randall County officials, deputies responded to the east parking lot of Affiliated Foods at around 8:09 a.m. after a report of shots being fired. One person was taken into custody, but no arrests had yet been made at the time of the report.
There were no injuries in the incident, according to Randall County officials, and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.