Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds its 2021 Mud Mania for a good cause

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This weekend, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 2021 Mud Mania.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but Randall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Claire Hinkle said they are back in full swing.

“We were really sad that we weren’t able to have it last year, but we understand that safety is really important, so being able to do it this year is really fantastic,” said Deputy Hinkle.

All proceeds from the Mud Mania event go to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund which helps the Sheriff’s Office or Randall County Fire Department with any unexpected expenses that may come, such as injuries or medical expenses.

Reserve Deputy Tim Hooks, one of the creators of the Mud Mania event said he has been competing in the event since its inception.

Hooks said to have the community come out and support them after they go out and help the community means a lot.

“It hurt not to have it last year, not so much for the funds, of course, we want to raise money for the fund, just to miss out on that community time. We really look forward to doing this with the people from the community every year,” said Deputy Hooks.

At the end of registration, Mud Mania had 64 teams signed up to play

Deputy Hinkle said the event typically draws anywhere between 1,000 to 1,500 people out. She said this year they don’t know what to expect. But they are hopeful for a good turnout.

The event kicks off Saturday at 7 AM at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office and is free to the public.