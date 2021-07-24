Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds annual Mud Mania, benefits Employee Assistance Fund

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 2021 Mud Mania this weekend.

All proceeds from the event, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, go to the RSCO’s Employee Assistance Fund. An emergency fund set up to help RSCO or Randall County Fire Department employees with any unexpected costs, such as medical or weather-related expenses.

The event was free to the public and typically draws between 1,000 to 1,500 people. RCSO officials said they don’t have an expected number of people to participate this year, but they’re hopeful for a good turnout.