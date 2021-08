RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding Marissa Ann Montes, wanted for “Felony Probation Violation – Driving While Intoxicated W/Child Under 15 YOA”.



via Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about her location was asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800. Or for a cash reward, the office advised a call to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.