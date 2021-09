RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office announced a search for Vashti Kalie McCormick, citing a felony probation violation after a previous conviction for assaulting a family or household member.

Anyone with information on McCormick’s location was asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.

For a possible cash reward, according to the office, information can be called into the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.