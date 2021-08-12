Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted on bond violation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community for help finding a man wanted on a violation of a bond, and a violation of a protective order twice in the last year.

Avery Kai Martinez was described by the Sheriff’s office as a 20 year old man, 6’00” tall, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Avery’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300, according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss