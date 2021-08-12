Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted on bond violation

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community for help finding a man wanted on a violation of a bond, and a violation of a protective order twice in the last year.

Avery Kai Martinez was described by the Sheriff’s office as a 20 year old man, 6’00” tall, 215 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know Avery’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300, according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.