AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers has asked the public for help finding Nicholas Christopher Scott, wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Trafficking of Persons — Continuous.”

The Crime Stoppers describe Scott as a 31-year-old man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know Cabello’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.