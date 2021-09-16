Randall County Sheriff searching for man wanted for ‘Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have noted the “Fugitive of the Week” as Nicolas Lloyd Adams, wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office for “Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm.”

Adams is described by police as a 20-year-old man, around 6’02”, 155 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Nicolas’ location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

According to Amarillo Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.00. Remember to “Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.